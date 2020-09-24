Letter to the Editor: Democrats should choose battles wisely

The Democrats are pulling out all the stops to once more consider the impeachment of President Donald Trump and halt the valid constitutional action of any president to put forth a nominee to be considered for a position on the Supreme Court.

Interestingly, Democrats were in accordance to proceed during the SCOTUS selection process during the Obama administration in 2016, while at the same time, the Republicans had the opposite opinion that no SCOTUS selection must take place until after the 2016 presidential election. Now, the tables have completely turned for both parties. Democrats are talking about detouring the SCOTUS selection process until after the 2020 presidential election.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has stated the Democrats “have many arrows in their quiver” to combat the president, declaring “we can impeach.” She should be “quivering” in her chambers to declare such arbitrary comments. To punish the American people with another lost-cause political battle will only sacrifice justice at America’s expense and endurance. Will politicians ever learn?

Democrats lost their first impeachment battle. Is it really a smart move on their part to go another political round, while America’s focus, at such a critical time, is on the latter days of a presidential election? We want to move forward, not return to repetitive patterns of the past.

The Democrats may not only lose their quest to delay the SCOTUS justice battle. Through their combative behaviors they may very well lose the crucial presidential election war. Trump in 2020!

May God always bless the United States of America!

Beverly E. Monahan

Dover