Letter to the Editor: Diagnosis: President learns it’s not a hoax

Lest we get off on the wrong foot, let me begin my wishing a speedy recovery to the president of the United States, the first lady and all the staff members who may have been or shall be affected by the coronavirus. It is so ironic that the person who has said such vile things about and to other human beings about a myriad of subjects is now himself dealing with the virus.

It is actually interesting to note that the person who has mocked others for wearing a mask is now suffering the slings and arrows of not wearing one. It is amazing that the so-called leader of the free world who has continually denied the existence of the virus or who has untruthfully stated that “it will go away” or that it is only spreading in the blue states or that it only affects certain individuals, now has been diagnosed with it.

As of the writing of this piece, we are told that the president is only exhibiting mild symptoms, and this writer is hoping that such is the truth and remains that way. I would not wish this ailment on any of my fellow human beings, regardless of the way in which they may treat others.

However, we need to pause and reflect upon the fact that this now COVID-19-bearing individual has, as recently as days ago, insulted a member of Congress (again), shown no empathy for a person who has recovered from a drug dependency, lied continuously about the proximity of a vaccine for all and misinformed parents with regard to the extent COVID-19 affects school-age children. About 211,000 Americans are dead; there are 7 million-plus cases. It is debatable as to how many more of us may be alive if other actions had been taken over the past months.

What is not debatable and is live and on tape is what the president has said about the virus.

To add insult to injury, up until his “quarantine,” rallies with thousands of people were being planned as we move toward the election. Yes, we grant the fact that no one is obliged to attend, but if you schedule it, they will come.

Our medical and scientific experts have told us to avoid crowds, wear a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance from another person, and even have gone so far as to suggest that we wash our hands with regularity. Let us do those simple things for one another, even though a national example may not have been set.

Peter E. Carter

Lewes