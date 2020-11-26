Letter to the Editor: Don’t deny vets mental health benefits

Veterans have sacrificed so much for this country, but when it comes time for their repayment, the government often turns a blind eye.

In the early 2000s, military members were being discharged with “personality disorders,” when they were actually suffering from PTSD or other similar disabilities. A discharge for personality disorder would eliminate the ability of a service member to collect medical retirement because of preexisting conditions. However, many service members were actually suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and have been denied the benefits they deserve.

It is an uphill battle to change these claims, but veterans may still be able to collect the benefits they rightfully deserve. Keep fighting and seek out legal help if you believe you were wrongfully discharged.

It is time the country repays those who have sacrificed so much for us. The United States government needs to right its wrongs, and although it may be a tough road ahead, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Daulton Gregory

Middletown