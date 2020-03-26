Letter to the Editor: Don’t leave out student loans

Mar 26th, 2020 · Comments: 0

While listening to all the concerns about the financial crisis, I have yet to hear about the repayment of student loans.

Many recent graduates obtained good employment and are paying on a variety of student loans. Now many are being laid off and find themselves facing a severe financial crisis.

Will student loan “giants” like Wells Fargo make any adjustments in payment schedule? How about government assistance?

This generation of college graduates/workers are much of the future of our country. Let’s not forget about them in these troubled times.

Donald Bates
Dover

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie