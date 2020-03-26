Letter to the Editor: Don’t leave out student loans

While listening to all the concerns about the financial crisis, I have yet to hear about the repayment of student loans.

Many recent graduates obtained good employment and are paying on a variety of student loans. Now many are being laid off and find themselves facing a severe financial crisis.

Will student loan “giants” like Wells Fargo make any adjustments in payment schedule? How about government assistance?

This generation of college graduates/workers are much of the future of our country. Let’s not forget about them in these troubled times.

Donald Bates

Dover