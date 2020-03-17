Letter to the Editor: Don’t underestimate Blunt Rochester

For those letter writers who are having difficulty accepting our U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester’s recent acceptance as co-chair for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and being fearful of her not being able to attend to her responsibilities as Delaware’s representative in Congress, I say to you: You underestimate Lisa.

I followed her career when she served Delaware as our Secretary of Labor under the Carper administration, later as State Personnel Director under Gov. Minner. Rep. Blunt Rochester upgraded the performance of both departments and believe me, she left no stone unturned.

Since being elected to Congress in 2017 she has introduced or co-sponsored 100 bills, and many legislators don’t do that in a lifetime of service. She has received respect from both sides of the aisle for her ability to work with her peers on both sides of the fence.

She holds the position of assistant whip for the House Leadership, a position not usually granted to a young and recently elected member. She is a bundle of energy.

Did I mention Lisa is the first woman and the first African-American from Delaware to be elected to the U.S House? That itself is a monumental feat.

Lisa is one who will be able to multi-task her two positions without neglecting either of the two. She is one great lady and deserves the respect of all of us she proudly represents.

Rest assured that Delaware is well represented by Lisa. Joe Biden is very selective regarding his choice of staff members. His choice of Lisa is one of his best selections.

I think instead of worrying about Lisa, we should focus on our concern on the fellow in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C.

Frank B. Calio lives in Laurel. He is former Director of Economic Development for Sussex County and former state Election Commissioner.