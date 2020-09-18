Letter to the Editor: Dover councilman supports Ennis for Senate

My observation as a newsman in my first career is that elected officials are either politicians seeking power or statesmen.



A statesman or stateswoman places the public’s interest above special interest groups. Sen. Bruce Ennis, D-Smyrna, earned the title of statesman during his long career. That is why it is not surprising that he sponsored Senate Bill 253, signed into law, to extend the price-gouging protections put in place at the start of the pandemic, for up to 60 days beyond the state of emergency.



Delaware citizens are best served with his continued service. Actions always speak louder than words or promises.



Councilman Fred Neil

3rd District, Dover City Council