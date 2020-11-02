Letter to the Editor: Dover Interfaith raising funds for new site to assist the homeless

For the past ten years, the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing has occupied a leased space that has become both inadequate for our needs and unavailable for continued use. With your support, we continuously have been able to shelter and assist homeless men since December 2008, beginning in church halls that belong to many of you.

Our journey has brought us to the opportunity to purchase and renovate a building at 630 W. Division Street in Dover. This facility – when renovated – will provide us with space for a 40-bed shelter, a spacious Resource Center, and 20 to 25 beds of highly-affordable transitional housing along with office space for staff and for lease. It is a very exciting prospect but one that will require significant resources.

We seek sponsorships and donations for this new permanent home. Any amount is greatly appreciated; but we encourage you to look at the elements to sponsor listed on Page 5. Those who contribute $100 or more will be mentioned on a plaque inside the new building. All donations are tax deductible and will be acknowledged.

An architect and engineer have already been engaged and are working on a design with board and staff input. DIMH Is currently involved in rezoning with the city, and meetings have been held with city council members and other local leaders. There is considerable support, giving us optimism that this project can be realized. The Delaware State Housing Authority is willing to put in some grant funds, and NCALL financing is available both for construction and for the longer term.

This promises to be a significant resource for the community: Those who experience homelessness will be sheltered and assisted in a single facility with “step-up” housing. A larger Resource Center will be able to accommodate feeding programs, training activities, and community events along with varied opportunities for worship. We welcome your questions and concerns during this development period.

Please consider helping with donations and sponsorships, either individually or as a community, business, or organization. It truly takes all of us to make this project possible. Thank you for your prayers and for whatever measure of support you might provide.

Blessings to all at this challenging time.

Jeanine Kleimo

Chair

Dover Interfaith Housing