Letter to the Editor: Drago highly qualified for council

Oct 22nd, 2020

Patricia Drago is a write-in candidate in our upcoming elections for County Council District 3, and a more qualified person for this position would be exceedingly hard to find.

Her successful 25-year background in business, coupled with a law degree and her deep investment in the community through various volunteer responsibilities, demonstrates her capability and commitment. Patti is not a politician, but rather a fresh voice who will represent us. Those who may think she is not accepting the September primary outcome need to realize a closed primary is a party selection, not an election.

You can learn more about her by visiting pattidrago.com. You can also find directions for casting a write-in vote on her website.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sandra and Richard Craig
Millsboro

