Letter to the Editor: Early lack of impeachment and Democrats timidity emboldened Trump

President Donald Trump thought he could get away with an insurrection because of Democratic cowardice.

President Barack Obama stopped prosecutions of President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney over a torture program. President Ronald Reagan got away with the Iran-Contra affair. Democrats accepted President Bush unfairly achieving the presidency in 2000 and 2004. Most of all, Democrats didn’t impeach Trump for many of his abuses of power. Republicans have seen how timid most Democratic politicians are and have been emboldened to keep abusing their powers and keep trying to steal elections. But Trump was impeached … twice.

Nobody was more cowardly in fighting back against Trump’s abuses of power than Speaker Nancy Pelosi. There could have been more impeachments of Trump, but Pelosi blocked them. She didn’t understand that the public wouldn’t take Trump’s abuses of power seriously if Congress didn’t and that impeachment would bring much-needed public attention to abuses of power. Pelosi was afraid of a backlash against Democrats, while failing to adequately consider that Vice President Al Gore would have won the presidency if President Bill Clinton hadn’t been impeached.

It took rioters invading Pelosi’s office for her to allow a second impeachment of Trump. Trump should have been impeached several more times to show him, future presidents and the world that there can’t be a lawless presidency.

Ashu M.G. Solo

Wilmington