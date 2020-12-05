Letter to the Editor: Eliminating plastic bags is a great new habit for Delawareans

I commend the Delaware legislature for passing the single-use bag ban bill, which is to begin Jan. 1.

This will be a good day for many reasons. Plastic bags start out as fossil fuels and end up as deadly waste in landfills and oceans and – eventually – in us. These bags affect the air we breathe, the fish we eat and the land where we grow our crops.

Americans use 100 billion bags every year. These bags are generally used for 12 minutes but can take 500 years to degrade.

With climate change, this needless use of bags is not sustainable. We need to bring our own bags to our stores. We need to create new habits. If you can remember your wallet, you can remember your bag.

Delaware is the lowest-lying state in the nation. As responsible citizens of Delaware, we all need to do our part to help to minimize the devastating impact we each have on climate change.

Tre Sullivan

Wilmington