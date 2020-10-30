Letter to the Editor: Everyone has a plan, until…
Oct 29th, 2020 ·
Joe Biden has a plan for everything.
Mike Tyson once said everyone has a plan until you hit them.
Some of our famous generals have said the plan changes when the first shot is fired. I guarantee Biden’s plan would change if he gets in power.
Andy Andrew
Frederica
The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.
Related