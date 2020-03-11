Letter to the Editor: Far left hyporisy?

Mar 10th, 2020 · Comments: 0

In the 2-24-20 Delaware State News, Gloria Bakin lamented that we are embroiled in a civil war, not of weapons but of words.

Then she immediately launched into a media-parroted diatribe calling the president names. She is so consumed that she gimmicks DNC party line on  presidential pardons.

Was she concerned when President Clinton released and pardoned people, including Marc Rich, John Deutch, and Susan McDougal? How about Obama releasing almost 2,000 people, including over 100 drug dealers, and Chelsea Manning?

George Roof
Magnolia

