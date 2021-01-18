Letter to the Editor: Farewell to Brooks Banta, a class act

When Brooks Banta joined the Kent County Levy Court in 1996, he spoke and acted as if he understood the concept of “public service” as more than a slogan or cliche.

This struck me as in contrast to the often appalling behavior of other county officials in Delaware. Brooks seemed to understand that government is supposed to serve the people, not the other way around.

This, also, is not to be taken for granted. I haven’t followed Kent County politics closely in recent years, but as far as I know Kent County government has been relatively free of scandal, especially as compared to New Castle County.

Brooks is a class act. I wish him a long and happy retirement.

Alan Muller

Green Delaware

Port Penn