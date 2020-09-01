Letter to the Editor: Farm Animal Reform needs support

The Farm System Reform Act (Senate Bill 3221/House Resolution 6718) was introduced by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., to create a more humane and ethical food system, while addressing environmental and public health issues caused by factory farming.

As the daughter of a third-generation farmer, I believe that all animals deserve to live safe and comfortable lives. Unfortunately, animals are not afforded this treatment on factory farms or concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs).

Animals, such as pigs, chickens and cows, are often kept in crowded pens or cages, confined indoor with poor air quality and abused by workers (often due to a lack of training). CAFOs come at a dangerous environmental cost and threaten the safety and health of their workers due to unsafe labor practices.

We are currently seeing how COVID-19 is exacerbating this problem. The Farm System Reform Act would phase out CAFOs by 2040, provide financial assistance to farmers as they transition to more sustainable and humane farming practices and allow communities to hold CAFOs responsible for the harm they cause.

Please join me in urging Sens. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Chris Coons, D-Del., and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., to co-sponsor the Farm System Reform Act.

Kim June

Dover