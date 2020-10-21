Letter to the Editor: ‘Favored nation’ policy will slow vaccine

I think we can all agree that 2020 has been a challenging year, and for many folks, one that they would rather forget. I am hopeful that we will get out of this mess, which has led to the death of hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens and ruined our country’s economy, causing many businesses to shutter and millions to go without steady wages.

I’m hopeful in part because of our country’s biopharmaceutical industry, which, for years, has made breakthrough advancements in science and medicine and has improved the lives of millions of Americans, including myself. I’ve lived with an overactive thyroid for over 20 years, but thanks to America’s biopharmaceutical researchers, I am able to control and treat my condition, allowing me to live an active and healthy life. And I have hope that researchers will continue to make advancements that will further help patients like myself.

This is why it frustrates me to no end when I see politicians in D.C. take a step backward and support policies, like the “most favored nation” health care policy, that will impede progress in science, including finding a vaccine for COVID-19. Right now, all of us, but most especially our elected leaders in D.C., should be supporting policies that will speed up innovation and deliver a cure for COVID-19 sooner, rather than later.

Politicizing science and public health, especially now, is a horrible mistake. I hope the “most favored nation” policy doesn’t see the light of day and that going forward all politicians will support research and cures.

Dan Walls

Wilmington