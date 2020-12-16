Letter to the Editor: Feed your mind a daily diet of positivity and good vibes

“You are today where your thoughts have brought you; you will be tomorrow where your thoughts take you” — James Allen.

The mind — the invisible, transcendent world of thought, feeling, attitude, belief and imagination — is unlimited in potential. To be utilized effectively — and not be a waste — when the need arises to cope with life’s challenges and adversity with matters of health, business, family, government, etc., it requires a daily diet of some paramount “ingredients,” i.e., positivity, hope, optimism, faith, confidence. Just as filling your car with gas allows it to drive and saturating your heart with love spreads kindness, thronging your mind with good vibes produces a healthier impact on your quality of life — despite the circumstances.

The mind’s a terrible thing to waste, so don’t. Instead, fill it with superlative thoughts to strongly (and safely) forge toward a non-pandemic tomorrow.

Dianne Scott

Dover