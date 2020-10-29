Letter to the Editor: Feeling failed by government and politicians will affect his vote

Well, it’s that time of the year again, when I write almost the same letter stating how poorly the government treats its seniors and people on disability.

Every year, we’re told the cost of living has not gone up, yet every year, the costs of our prescription plans, our supplemental insurance, our cable, our food and everything else goes up.

The government and politicians believe giving us a 1% or a 1.5% raise of our income should be enough, but that does not cover our yearly increase. Meantime, they will take a 3% increase of their salary.

I have been a Democrat for as long as I can remember. I’m not saying it’s all my party or it’s all the other party (it’s both.) But I will say this: If we fall any closer to poverty this year, that would tell me that the wrong people are running our government, and I — and as many of my family and friends that I can convince — will vote to remove every incumbent, no matter what party they are affiliated with. I urge you to think about this election when you vote and remember, in five, 10 or 20 years from now, you could be faced with the same problem. Act now!

Jerry Devine

Laurel