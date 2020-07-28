Letter to the Editor: Fentanyl is evil

When I was young, it was the Vietnam War that was taking so many young men. It messed them up, some of them for the rest of their lives.

Now the war that is taking our young men is fentanyl. It’s everywhere. It’s in everything. Some use it knowingly. But most have no idea that it will be their last high. It definitely sucks the life out of all of them. Whether it’s their first time or they finally die after continual use, it will kill them.

It’s evil. It’s a murderer. And a very powerful one.

We are all in this war. Sooner or later, it will affect every single one of us. Something must be done.

Jeannie Wilson
Dover

