Letter to the Editor: First, drive safely, then call DelDOT if you don’t like speed limit change near school

Oct 5th, 2020 · Comments: 0

For all of you who don’t like the new speed limits west of Dover High School, coming east to Dover, instead of passing in a no-passing zone and passing on the right, either call or email the Delaware Department of Transportation and complain.

Don’t keep putting other people’s lives at stake just to break the law. I didn’t change it, and I feel it should still be 50 mph after the school zone.

The only way to get it changed back is for more drivers than me to complain about it. If you are not going to do that, then don’t speed or pass on the right in the no-passing zone.

Marvin Fortney
Hartly

