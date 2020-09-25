Letter to the Editor: Former Capital school board member appreciates recognition

I would like to sincerely thank current Capital school board member Anthony “Tony” DePrima for recently recognizing me with a plaque for my prior service on the board. I served as a board member from July 1, 2011, to March 18, 2015, and as board vice president from July 1, 2013, to June 30, 2014.

Though it has been over five years since I served on the school board and had to prematurely leave due to being elected to Dover City Council, it is nice to be recognized for the hard work that one puts in and the accomplishments that you’re able to achieve whenever you’re in office. But that’s not why you do it. For me, I joined the school board to give back to the community and implement change.

When you serve on a board of education, there are hard days, there are long nights, and there’s a lot of work that people don’t see that goes into decisions that are gut-wrenching and can be really difficult. Serving will take time away from family and friends. I can’t stress enough that you really have to have a good support system, because you have to have folks that believe in what you’re trying to do. In the end, you will have people who will like you and people who will dislike you, but I can at least say I tried to make a difference.

Brian E. Lewis

Dover