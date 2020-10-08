Letter to the Editor: Fossil fuels still needed more than attorney general’s lawsuit suggests

Anytime I see something praising Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, I quickly resort to being suspect. This is a woman who operates a revolving door for petty criminals, refuses to prosecute anyone with less than a yard waste bag full of marijuana and who most recently dismissed charges of 22 rioters who closed U.S. 13 while threatening and intimidating trapped drivers.

Yet in a recent Delaware State News, Tom Brett is extolling her character for wasting taxpayer money in suing 31 major petroleum companies (“Kudos to AG’s office for fossil fuel lawsuit,” Oct. 5). Does he really think these corporations don’t employ dozens of more imminently qualified lawyers than Kathleen Jennings?

I had to chuckle at Mr. Brett’s comment extolling Al Gore’s “global warming.” He used the Barack Obama remark, “The science has never been more apparent.”

That statement is a fact but not in the way the Green New Deal proponents want you to hear.

Technology can never exceed the physics and chemistry of the universe. Those natural laws are immutable.

Batteries are the poorest source of energy. Their charges are finite, and their capacity is reduced each time they are charged. Their life span is about five years. Construction of them requires massive destruction of the environment to mine for the minerals required. The sad irony is that neither the acquisition of the mineral nor the charging of the battery can be done without massive amounts of petroleum-powered machines and generators.

The highly touted solar panels and farms are a joke. Each solar panel costs more to produce than they will ever produce in electricity. They are only effective during the day and in direct sunlight. Except for the batteries listed above, this electricity cannot be stored. Currently, solar-powered electricity supplies only 1.6% of the total required, and their life span is about 20 years.

Next are the heralded and ubiquitous wind farms. No windmill has ever produced enough electricity to pay for itself. A 2-megawatt-generating windmill, whose life span is less than 20 years, costs about $4 million. Construction destroys about 3 acres of land, while using tons of concrete, and employs the use of massive petroleum-powered machinery. Once installed, the generators must be serviced with about 60 gallons of petroleum-based oil for cooling and lubrication. Aside from killing over 3,000 birds each year (over 2,000 eagles have been reported killed, but it’s suspected that is half the actual number), worn-out blades have no recyclable use and end up in landfills. Studies have yet to reveal the effects these farms have on wind currents and downwind climate. In America, wind power provides less than 6% to our electric grids.

So, yes, Mr. Brett, the science has never been more apparent. We have reached the peak of possible performance of batteries, solar power and windmills and still can’t reach 10% of our needs without petroleum. I would suggest that instead of chasing windmills, we should invest in the unlimited universal power of nuclear, but that’s an “Inconvenient Truth” few “environmentalists” dare to discuss.

George Roof

Magnolia