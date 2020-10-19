Letter to the Editor: Fourteen letters. Simple, right?

Responsibility.

One word. Fourteen letters.

Defined as “the state or fact of being answerable or accountable for something within one’s power, control or management.”

Clearly, this has not been a true statement of the actions of Donald Trump, this administration, the Environmental Protection Agency and its administrator these past four years, as it has affected this state.

Hopefully, after Nov. 3, a newly elected president will appoint an EPA administrator who adheres to the name of this agency and will environmentally protect the air and water for this generation and the next.

Al Liebeskind

Millsboro