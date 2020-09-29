Letter to the Editor: Fresh leadership needed in Delaware

The same people always seem to be running for office. It seems like some of them are on the ballot every election. I am sick of politicians who live off the state payroll.

That is why I am excited about Julianne Murray. She is a breath of fresh air. She isn’t a career politician. She has never run for office before. She offers common-sense solutions to the problems that face our state. Her Small Business Bill of Rights is what is needed to help small businesses and keep people employed. She isn’t afraid of the Dover crowd. She took John Carney to court when he shut down the state. She tells it like it is. She isn’t into being politically correct.

Julianne Murray is what Delaware needs. We don’t need any more career politicians who run for office every four years.

Debra Hanna

Hartly