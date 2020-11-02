Letter to the Editor: Gas and oil will be around for a while

Some folks claim people are going to do away with the gas and oil industry and its jobs.

Well, rest easy. With 273.6 million vehicles on the road now and millions more produced each year in the United States alone, the need for fuel for existing vehicles alone will require gas and oil long into the future.

Consumers will decide how fast we will change over to electric vehicles.

Natural gas will replace coal, and wind and solar will replace natural gas to generate electricity. This will happen but not for quite some time.

So relax and educate your children to be prepared for the next generation of energy production.

Gene Vanderwende

Greenwood