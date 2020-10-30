Letter to the Editor: Ginsburg’s legacy is Barrett

Military members sacrifice their lives for liberty. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wouldn’t even sacrifice her Supreme Court appointment for liberty by retiring while a Democratic president could appoint her replacement.

By stubbornly remaining on the court at age 87, after having countless major and minor health problems, she gave President Donald Trump the chance to appoint Justice Amy Coney Barrett and, therefore, did much more harm than good for civil rights and civil liberties.

Ginsburg put her personal aspirations over aspirations for America, and now, the whole country will pay the price. If she really cared about liberty, she would have retired from the judiciary while a Democrat held the presidency.

Ashu M.G. Solo
Wilmington

