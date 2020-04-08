Letter to the Editor: Good news and CHEER for seniors

These are certainly difficult and challenging times. And during these times we rely more than ever on the services of the CHEER Center to assist you and our communities. I want you to know that the CHEER team, which includes the caring staff and awesome volunteers, is committed to doing the best they can do to continue to help you.

In times of plenty and in times of want, the CHEER organization has worked through difficult situations to keep you informed as well. While the circumstances may change, the desire and goal to provide for the seniors in our community has not.

I want to share some good news: The federal economic stimulus package – the CARES Act – was recently signed into law by President Trump. This means each adult will receive $1,200 from the federal government, even those adults who receive Social Security income. It doesn’t matter if you have earned or unearned income, adults will receive this stipend.

I will continue to work behind the scenes to provide for your needs and safety. More importantly, I will work with your Sussex County CHEER so that they can work for you. I am encouraging you to be extra careful to recognize those who may try to scam you or take advantage of you during this current crisis. If you have questions or needs, rely on folks you know to give you good information.

In closing, we will overcome this virus and once again be a healthy community. If you need assistance, the state helpline for COVID-19 is 1-866-408-1899. I pray you will stay well and stay safe.

State Rep. Ruth Briggs King, 37th District

Georgetown