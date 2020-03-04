Letter to the Editor: Good vs. Evil

I think we all have had just about enough of politics and we haven’t even gotten to November yet.

I have been a life-long Democrat and have always tried to see the other point of view. However, I am now having a difficult time trying to understand the Republican party.

When did they become so filled with hate? When did they become so vile?

Blaming their behavior and mentality on the Democrats is to be expected. It’s always easier to blame someone else for your faults.

But to watch Republicans blindly follow a proven liar, cheat, womanizer, racist, etc., has dumbfounded me.

And anything that the Republicans don’t like, well, it just isn’t so; they call it fake news. The only thing I can figure out is that the Republicans just don’t like the underdog: the poor, the old, the black, the educated.

Both parties need to take a step back and regroup, look at their behavior and move forward so that everyone can be proud of their chosen candidate.

And remember Republican voters who support The Donald, “the meek shall inherit the earth.”

Teri Whalen

Dover