Letter to the Editor: GOP puts the party over common sense

Here we go again.

The Delaware GOP goes to court trying to halt mail-in voting during this state of emergency. Even though there is no evidence of any widespread cases of voter fraud in any election, the GOP chooses to suppress the vote by making seniors and those at risk decide between chancing a bad health outcome by voting in person or following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to stay away from large crowds and vote by mail.

Shame on you. Putting your party’s voter suppression game plan ahead of the health and safety concerns of the people you swore to protect and serve.

Eugene Vanderwende

Greenwood