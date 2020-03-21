Letter to the Editor: Government dependency
Mar 20th, 2020 ·
One thing the virus has exposed is the dependence by millions of American families for the government taxpayers to feed their children breakfast and lunch. Why? If you bring children into this world it is your responsibility to take care of them.
As long as the government (taxpayers) continue to do
so, these folks will feed at the trough.
Andy Andrew
Frederica
The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.
Related