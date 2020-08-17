Letter to the Editor: Group shares restaurant call to action

In communities across the country, COVID-19 has changed life in a trickle-down effect for people, families and businesses. Normal daily life is not what it used to be. The virus has forced rescheduling of plans that have been set weeks, months and even years in advance. The spring fundraiser of the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club faced postponement, then was canceled. LBWC has also canceled its major fundraiser in October. These yearly events provide revenue for our scholarship and leadership programs for worthy high school students.

In the past, LBWC has benefited from the generous support of area restaurants and businesses, far too many to list here. These community-minded owners have supplied gift certificates for dining, as well as goods and services for auction prizes and raffles. Our fundraisers couldn’t be successful without their help.

Now, it’s time for the community to help them. LBWC urges the community to give back to those who have supported our community service mission.

Here is our call to action: Dine in or use curbside pickup at our well-known area restaurants. Step inside and purchase at local shops. Seek out the services of small business owners. They are all the backbone of our local economy.

Express your thanks for their contributions to our quality of life. They are our neighbors who deserve our patronage and support, now more than ever.

Kathy Salamone

Publicity chairwoman

Lord Baltimore Women’s Club