Attorney General Kathy Jennings: Instead of turning our Department of Justice into a branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, why not strive to abolish slavery once and for all? The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution doesn’t abolish slavery; it codifies it.

The 13th Amendment: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted…”

Key word: “except.”

Fred Allen Bass

Dover