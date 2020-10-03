Letter to the Editor: Hayes deserves 29th District vote

The time for overall change in Delaware leadership is long overdue. In that accord, the 29th District state representative should be dedicated Republican candidate Robin R. Hayes.

Robin Hayes has devoted her life to the betterment of our citizens. She is a candidate for all our people and the 29th District should elect her as their state representative. Her life history as a small business owner, a health care worker and a farmer covers many areas of her life-experience expertise. We need her decisive knowledge and impact to fulfill our needs and positive requirements in the 29th District.

Vote for Robin R. Hayes on Nov. 3.

Beverly E. Monahan

Dover