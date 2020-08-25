Letter to the Editor: Henry endorses Coons for Congress

This election, we are fighting for the survival of what it means to be an American.

We are facing the biggest challenge of our lifetime: preserving our democracy and helping our country to survive a pandemic of unprecedented devastation. Our government representatives are making decisions every day that will impact our lives for years to come.

That is why I am endorsing Democratic Sen. Chris Coons for reelection to the U.S. Senate. Sen. Coons is recognized as one of the most brilliant legislators to serve in the Congress. His ability to find common ground and to articulate sound policy have earned him the respect of elected officials at all levels. He has long been an advocate for righting the wrong done for the oppressed, disadvantaged and discriminated members of our society. Through proposed legislation such as the Justice in Policing Act and the Driving for Opportunity Act, Sen. Coons is fighting to change unfair and discriminatory laws and practices that keep minority communities in poverty and often in a revolving door with the criminal justice system.

The issues our Congress is facing and will be facing for a long time to come are complex and require experience and a deep understanding of what our country needs to survive. I trust Sen. Chris Coons to be able to make the unprecedented decisions that will need to be made to keep America strong and our democracy vibrant and respected for years to come.

Margaret Rose Henry

State senator, 1994–2018