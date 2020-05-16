Letter to the Editor: Here’s a new oath of office

This should be the new oath of office for every representative elected or appointed for the United States of America and every state.

I (your given name here) pledge to the people of the United States of America, my life, my fortune, and my sacred honor, to uphold, to defend, and to protect the Constitution of the United States of America, from any foreign or domestic enemy. If I should fail for any reason to honor this oath to my fellow countrymen, I will step down from office as soon as possible and relinquished all powers and emoluments, monies, gratuities, and immunities back to the people, so help me God.

If I ran for office, this would be my pledge to all of the American people.

To know a thing, and to be bound to know a thing, is equal in law.

This is how we can guarantee that an elected or appointed individual under the umbrella of government or governments within the boundaries of the United States will uphold and protect the liberties, freedoms, and rights of the people.

Bill Sharpe

Ellendale