Letter to the Editor: Hold that ballot until you read this

On September 15th, of the 40,000+ registered voters in District 3, less than half could have cast their ballots in the closed primary election for the available Sussex County Council seat because both candidates were Republican. Only 6,284 voters cast their votes, making the decision by a mere 44 votes. If you were registered as an Independent, Democrat, or Non-Affiliated voter, you had absolutely no voice concerning this important position. Does that make any sense to you?

Patti Drago is not affiliated with any party, but she saw the unfairness of this and decided to do something about it. In her typical “go-get-’em” fashion, she jumped in with both feet and registered to run as a write-in candidate. Kudos to her and, ultimately, to all of us who reside in Sussex County.

I can’t think of a more qualified person for this seat. Patti is capable, hard-working, sincere, experienced, dedicated and honest. She intends to do everything within her power to preserve what’s good about Sussex County and improve what isn’t.

Her background as a highly successful businesswoman with a law degree will help her to achieve her goals to better our way of life: responsible/planned growth, upgraded roads/reduced traffic congestion, improved water quality, flood mitigation, open-space preservation, economic development/job opportunities, community resiliency/safety and an improved quality of life with no increase in property taxes.

Be sure to get to know Patti (and learn how to properly fill out a write-in ballot) at pattidrago.com. You’ll be glad you did!

Boe Daley

Selbyville