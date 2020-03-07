Letter to the Editor: How do you know what they’re thinking?

Bill, you start off by saying the president’s approval rating is slipping among active duty military personnel (“Trump’s disrespect for military personnel” Delaware State News, Mar. 2).

How in the world would you know what our active military personnel are thinking?

Then you mention two great military men who did not get along with President Trump.

Why didn’t you mention where the President spent Thanksgiving Day last year, Bill?

He was in Afghanistan with active duty military, or on the tarmac at Dover Air Force Base in the middle of the night awaiting our fallen heroes.

Why would you use the thousands of our great men and women of the military to hide your personal feelings about this president?

Bob McDevitt

Bowers Beach