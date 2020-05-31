Letter to the Editor: I voted for him, and yet …
May 31st, 2020 ·
I’m reluctant to write this, but enough is enough!
President Donald Trump acts like a child with his “I got you last” mentality.
I voted for him, and considering the other party’s selection, I will probably vote for him again. However, when he goes into his childlike rants, he seems corrupted by wealth since birth and not mature yet.
Art Nichols
Dover
