Letter to the Editor: If it quacks like a duck…

Republicans in Congress and state government who have organized to support overturning the legally decided election are, by definition, attempting sedition, i.e., conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against lawful authority of the state.

Add insurrection, i.e., a felony punishment of up to 20 years in prison, for instigating revolt or violence with the goal of overthrowing the government.

It sure looks like a duck to me. When will it stop, and will those involved be held accountable?

Gene Vanderwende

Greenwood