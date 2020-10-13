Letter to the Editor: Independent Party backs Drago for council

The Independent Party of Delaware enthusiastically endorses write-in candidate Patti Drago for Sussex County Council’s 3rd District seat.

Patti Drago offers a clear, nonpartisan alternative to the closed-looped, special-interest-driven politics that have beset Sussex County for decades.

She offers a common-sense and constructive approach to our problems that will truly serve the people, instead of catering to insiders and special interests at public expense.

Patti Drago will bring a wide variety of professional expertise to the table.

Voters in the 3rd Councilmanic District have an unprecedented opportunity to alter the direction of Sussex County Council for a much better future.

Donald Raleigh Ayotte

State chairman, Independent Party of Delaware

Georgetown