Letter to the Editor: Insurrection at the Capitol must have consequences

Those who refuse to learn from the past are doomed to repeat it.

Beverly E. Monahan’s statements in her Letter to the Editor (“When will the honeymoon end?” Jan. 31) — “Taking the time to explore the past will do nothing to look forward to America’s future. … Yesterday’s gone. America’s well-being is our future. Cooler heads must prevail, or the hotheads of disaster will rule the day” — indicates little desire to learn from what happened Jan. 6.

Cooler heads didn’t prevail on that day. The words that President Donald Trump used didn’t come from a cooler head. Do you think that we should just forget about the attempted insurrection and the death of five people?

We must show that there are consequences for what happened. If we don’t, then the country is doomed to repeat this history someday. That’s something we can’t afford.

Steve Caporiccio

Magnolia