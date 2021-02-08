Letter to the Editor: Insurrection at the Capitol must have consequences

Feb 8th, 2021 · Comments: 0

Those who refuse to learn from the past are doomed to repeat it.

Beverly E. Monahan’s statements in her Letter to the Editor (“When will the honeymoon end?” Jan. 31) — “Taking the time to explore the past will do nothing to look forward to America’s future. … Yesterday’s gone. America’s well-being is our future. Cooler heads must prevail, or the hotheads of disaster will rule the day” — indicates little desire to learn from what happened Jan. 6.

Cooler heads didn’t prevail on that day. The words that President Donald Trump used didn’t come from a cooler head. Do you think that we should just forget about the attempted insurrection and the death of five people?

We must show that there are consequences for what happened. If we don’t, then the country is doomed to repeat this history someday. That’s something we can’t afford.

Steve Caporiccio
Magnolia

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2021 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie