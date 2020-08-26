Letter to the Editor: Is mail-in voting an election setup?

When you wake up Nov. 4, you will not know who the president of the United States will be. The mail-in voting the Democrats have screamed for they got. They will realize what a huge mistake that was. To start, on that date, we will be getting estimates from states still counting mail-in votes on how long it might take. Soon, fraud will start popping up. Both sides are building up their lawyers to get ready for the fight. Meantime, Donald Trump remains in office.

Eventually, it will end up in the Supreme Court, or both sides will agree to have a new election. In the meantime, Trump would stay at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Jay Pratt

Bridgeville