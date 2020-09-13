Letter to the Editor: It’s not a new wake-up call

An alarm is an indicator to wake up to do something, to get moving. Hitting the snooze button negates the purpose of the alarm because you’re not really awake — and it delays what needs to be done, taken care of, addressed.

When the snooze has been hit on nefarious, iniquitous behaviors, it’s the same idea. It delays what’s necessary.

However, the grossly unfair, wicked behaviors society’s facing today are not a new alarm. It has sounded loudly since yesteryear. It seems snooze was engaged, and so many didn’t get the “time to wake up” message. Examples are all around us — Emmett Till, Rodney King, Reginald Hannah, Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake. Who hit the snooze button?

Wake up. Stay woke. Nothing’s changed. Ignore the snooze button —it’s time for change, no more delaying. All lives matter indeed, but stop the justifications for all, instead of Black Lives Matter, when it’s the latter that’s been the apparent target forever. Stop police brutality, senseless murders, racist/racial vigilantes, profiling — or hold all culprits accountable. Although clearly past due, “the time is always right to do what’s right” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dianne Scott

Dover