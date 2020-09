All President Donald Trump had to do was say “wear a mask” to the American people every day from February. That’s all.

Simple, and tens of thousands of people would be alive. Countless families and friends would not be grieving. That’s all Trump had to do.

He refused to do it and is still refusing to do it. The number of deaths is more than 193,000 today. Wear a mask. Please.

Linda Andres

Dover