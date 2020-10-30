Letter to the Editor: It’s time for change in Delaware

After nearly eight difficult months under Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency, we have seen our small businesses falter and unemployment rate soar. Many businesses still operating are struggling to make it to Christmas. Many restrictions have not been based upon hard science, but upon the sheer will of the governor and the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The Department of Labor (DOL) has struggled to keep up with the demand of unemployment claims filed in the aftermath of the lockdown. Based on data provided to our caucus from DOL, there were nearly 6,000 outstanding cases over 120 days old as of Sept. 30. Be it with their businesses, life savings, homes or all three, Delawareans are struggling, and the state has failed to provide adequate support.

The blame should not be placed solely on DOL, as they weren’t prepared for a sudden influx of tens of thousands of unemployment claims. Where the blame does lie, however, is on Gov. Carney.

A temporary shutdown of “14 days to flatten the curve” was what we were told we had to accept, and we did. No one knew the severity of the COVID-19 virus. We trusted our public health officials and executive branch when they told us 14 days is all we needed. That was in March.

We’re now in October, a few days before the general election, and we’re still operating under a restrictive state of emergency order. Gov. Carney has exclusively ruined the livelihood, and lives, of thousands of Delaware citizens.

We have a governor acting as he sees fit, with hardly any communication with the General Assembly — let alone the Republicans. I fundamentally believe that to address the issues surrounding the unemployment crisis and our small businesses, we must vote for a new face, a new voice and a new vision for what Delaware can become. We must elect Julianne Murray.

On Tuesday, vote for balance, a strong economy, public safety and good schools. Please vote for Julianne Murray and Republicans up and down the ballot to restore Delaware as the First State.

Sen. Gerald Hocker, R-Ocean View

Delaware Senate Minority Leader