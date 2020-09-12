Letter to the Editor: Jennings did the right thing

The Delaware Department of Justice recently indicted a couple of people who stole a “Make America Great Again” hat from a Trump supporter and started a fight, which prompts me to write this letter.

State Attorney General Kathy Jennings has done it again!

Done what? The right thing.

Delaware is fortunate to have my friend, Kathy, as attorney general. I have known her a long time, and she is a person of integrity and, therefore, brought these charges.

All of us are blessed to have some people of integrity in our government.

Ken Abraham
Dover

