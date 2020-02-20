Letter to the Editor: Joe Biden for president

Every so often during my lifetime, I have been inspired to write such a letter as this to recommend an extraordinary person who is running for president of the United States. In this case I speak of former Vice President Joe Biden.

During these very difficult and emotional times here in this country, not only for the former vice president but for the United States as a whole, he has remained focused on improving the overall structure of the United States through specific strategies that he believes in.

Some of these strategies are climate change. If elected he would bring action to combat climate change. Economy: promote the middle class, raise the minimum wage. The federal minimum wage today is only $7.25 per hour. Guns: he would ban assault weapons and have universal background checks. He believes in equal pay for both men and women alike. He was part of a team that was called Joining Forces Alliance which helped train veterans and their spouses for higher educational opportunities. He will not cut Social Security benefits or change our health care program and much more.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is a highly motivated individual who can handle economic challenges and world crises with ease and professionalism as he has shown us over the past 40 years or so that he has been in government. All of our democratic candidates for president this year are very good candidates, but they lack the experience that Vice President Biden has. His compassion for the people of the United States and his passion to improve America is his biggest strengths.

In closing, Former Vice President Biden blends energy, dedication, diligence, experience with his hard work and would be an overall great president of the United States. That’s why I support Former Vice President Joe Biden for president of the United States

David W. Mazur

Smyrna