Letter to the Editor: Keeping otherworldly secrets?

Militaries and intelligence agencies of nations throughout the world have acknowledged the existence of craft/devices not of planet Earth. The United States of America has photographs. Politicians at many levels and jurisdictions around the world seem to have taken notice.

Regional leaders around the world seem to be going to great lengths to not appear to be mini Genghis Khans in case some sort of Judgment Day is around the next corner.

The crafts/devices piloted and/or remotely maneuvered are far advanced over Earth’s abilities. Whether deity or ET, what is the next step?

Donald McHugh Sr.

Felton