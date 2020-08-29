Letter to the Editor: Kent County needs Masten as county commissioner

As Election Day quickly approaches and the primary campaign comes to a close, I remind everyone that we all must take the time to make our voices heard by voting. It is our right that we cannot take for granted. Our future depends upon our decisions. One of those decisions is who will fill the seat of 1st District commissioner for Kent County Levy Court, currently held by P. Brooks Banta, who is retiring from public service.

One candidate running for this position is Joanne Masten of Smyrna. Let’s look at some of her accomplishments.

In May 2013, she was elected as mayor of the town of Smyrna, serving two terms. During that time, new businesses opened and most are still functioning today. Many parts of Smyrna received services of water, sewer and electric during her term that they did not have before. She also established a redevelopment authority that allowed monies from abandoned-building fees to go back into facade grants, and established a Downtown Development District, which allowed businesses to apply for monies to expand or update their sites.

In 2010, she joined the town of Smyrna Ethics Committee, and in 2011, she was elected to Smyrna Town Council. While on the council, she was a member of the personal and low tract negotiation committee, the tree commission and the business development committee.

Joanne has been active in the community for years, heading up the Smyrna/Clayton Fourth of July celebration and supporting the senior center in the Clayton/Smyrna area. This past Memorial Day, she and others honored veterans by placing more than 12,000 American flags on graves and around the community. She is a charter member of the Smyrna High School/JBM Alumni Association, and a member of the Friends of Belmont Hall and the Kent County Economic Partnership. She is the vice president for both the Friends of Duck Creek Regional Library and the Smyrna Downtown Renaissance Association.

Joanne worked at Hercules Inc. in Wilmington for 41 years where she was a worldwide customer service manager. Her experience in private business would be helpful to the Levy Court in being more responsible with county monies.

When elected, she will support economic development to promote job growth and advocate for police, fire, ambulance and paramedic departments. Regarding infrastructure, Mrs. Masten will prioritize project improvements based on funding and continue to support Parks and Recreation projects.

Joanne will bring honesty, dedication and integrity to the Kent County Levy Court as commissioner. Tough times demand strong leadership, which we have seen from Mrs. Masten in the past. She goes above and beyond in her dedication to duty and is very accessible to help resolve county residents’ needs.

She has done an outstanding job in service to the county and deserves your support. I ask you to join me in voting for Joanne Masten for Kent County commissioner in the 1st District.

David W. Mazur

Smyrna