Letter to the Editor: Know the facts before you vote

Some political candidates will tell you anything to get elected. The unfortunate fact is that a lot of it isn’t true. My opponent recently commented “my opponent has never met a tax increase or an inflated budget he did not like” (“Election 2020: Delaware Senate: 14th District,” Oct. 24).

These charges are either outright wrong or half-truths and do not present the true picture. During my years in the General Assembly, I voted for seven cuts in state income tax rates, all of which passed. Although prior to the 2009 recession, these ultimately saved taxpayers’ money. This was not stated in his comments.

The General Assembly promotes economic development and brings jobs to the state and passes legislation providing financial incentives for business to come to or remain in Delaware. As such, we give up something in short-term tax revenues to employ Delawareans and bring in more tax revenue over the long haul. In most cases, the legislation is supported by legislators on both sides of the aisle — you give something to get something.

The 2016 Delaware Competes Act provided state tax incentives to keep the merged DuPont/Dow Chemical company headquarters in the state and cut red tape for Delaware businesses. It passed 20-0 (one Democratic senator did not vote). It cost taxpayers money but saved jobs and brought in money long-term.

In addition to voting for income tax cuts in past years, I voted “yes” on several economic development measures to cut taxes on large and small businesses to bring jobs here. House Bill 235 cut taxes for businesses by changing the way corporate taxes are apportioned.

Senate Bill 200, the Delaware Commitment to Innovation Act, moderates state tax credits given to corporations for doing research and development work, making taxes refundable and to provide more value. This is designed to attract new corporate headquarters. Qualifying company taxes were reduced by $3.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and $20.6 million in fiscal year 2019. New jobs were established, and others maintained.

Since 2008, I have proudly served on the bipartisan Joint Finance Committee, where annual budgets require approval from both sides of the aisle.

Bruce C. Ennis

14th District state senator

Smyrna