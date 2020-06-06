Letter to the Editor: Kudos for quick police response in Dover
I want to commend the actions of Dover’s mayor and police department, as well as other agencies, for their quick action Sunday night in keeping the city safe and secure.
It is good to know that we in this city have a mayor who is not afraid to move in this type of situation to protect property and citizens. Again, thanks for a job well done.
Richard Senato
Dover
